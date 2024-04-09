Hawks run out of gas in double overtime, lose to Heat 117-111

The Atlanta Hawks were at home on Tuesday evening to face the Miami Heat.

With the last week of the regular season upon us and the Hawks locked into the Play-In, the Hawks were looking to gain ground on the 9-seed so they could host the matchup at home. The Heat were looking to do the same and also try to get out of the Play-In.

The Heat started with control of the game with the Hawks right behind them. Bruno Fernando came in off the bench and made an immediate impact, scoring four points that got the Hawks to close their deficit.

Bruno froze 'em with his footwork. pic.twitter.com/5ZSKuxI7yK — Bally Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnBally) April 9, 2024

The Heat fought back at the end of the quarter, taking the lead into the second 30-27. Fernando finished the first with eight points.

The second quarter was more of the same as the first — with the Hawks trailing behind the Heat but not by much. The heat got into a zone defense that slowed down the Hawks, but Garrison Matthews knocked a three to crack the code.

Kobe Bufkin came off the bench as well and provided some good minutes for the Hawks, knocking down this ‘and-1’ to cut down the Heat lead.

Kobe aggressive for the and-1 pic.twitter.com/m0SHSVhHi6 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 10, 2024

Matthews hit another three-pointer later in the second, this time getting the foul call as well.

Garrison from Gwinnett, plus the foul pic.twitter.com/hBhNTMx5Gg — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 10, 2024

The Heat kept coming and eventually extended their lead to double digits late in the second. Bogdan Bogdanovic took a little pressure off of the Hawks with a buzzer-beater three-pointer to go down heading into halftime.

Big 3 by Bogi to beat the halftime buzzer pic.twitter.com/ww4agn20pH — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 10, 2024

The Hawks continued to battle, and De’Andre Hunter got this behind the back pass from Jalen Johnson for an easy dunk.

Jams by Dre pic.twitter.com/GidSDLDvJi — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 10, 2024

Dejounte Murray turned defense into offense on this play.

DJ snuck up and swiped it pic.twitter.com/qNpQZZtlv7 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 10, 2024

Hunter came alive down the stretch of the third quarter, knocking down a pair of threes to cut the Heat lead down to three.

DJ to Dre x 2 and it's a 3-point game ♨️♨️ pic.twitter.com/ejpULcTRnT — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 10, 2024

The Hawks eventually took the lead fighting back from a double-digit deficit. The Heat took the lead back, but Mathews came through with another three to tie the game heading into the fourth quarter.

Mathews started the quarter with this crazy shot after his missed three.

Look at Garrison man pic.twitter.com/OWUPuaSF2J — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 10, 2024

Murray put pressure on the rim to get this layup to go midway through the fourth.

DJ with a tough drive and finish pic.twitter.com/IKLri4AiyG — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 10, 2024

The Hawks took the lead by one point with 2:10 left in the game. The Hawks kept that one-point lead until Jimmy Butler went to the free-throw line and knocked down both of his shots.

Butler went to the line once again but split the free throws, giving the Heat a two-point lead. Murray came down and blew past his defender to tie the game with 17.1 seconds remaining.

The Heat had the ball last to end the quarter, but they were not able to convert which meant overtime and free basketball.

LOCKED IT UP



OVERTIME pic.twitter.com/HCbkg9PV52 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 10, 2024

The Hawks had a fast start to overtime, jumping out to a four-point lead.

Barbecue chicken alert pic.twitter.com/1kNujDq8cX — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 10, 2024

The Heat tied the game with less than a minute remaining and had a shot at taking the lead but couldn't convert. That gave the Hawks a chance with a few seconds left, and they were not able to convert either meaning even more free basketball in Atlanta.

The Heat went up six points until the Hawks were able to score for the first time in double overtime with less than two minutes left. With 34.3 seconds left and the Hawks down six, they were not able to get a shot to go down, and the rest was history.

Murray finished with 29 points, 13 assists, and 13 rebounds, and Hunter finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds.

The Hawks will be back in action tomorrow against the Charlotte Hornets for the home finale.