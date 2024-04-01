Hawks get hot from three, defeat Bulls 113-101

The Atlanta Hawks were in Chicago on Monday evening to take on the Bulls.

This game held a few implications as these two teams are next to each other in the standings, with the Bulls sitting at the 9th seed and the Hawks at the 10th seed.

The Hawks did not have the start that they wanted with the Bulls getting out to an 11-0 lead, but the Hawks were able to calm the storm as the quarter progressed.

With a few threes, the Hawks were back in the game.

Garrion and Vit COOKING in the corner pic.twitter.com/L9Hx3tY04T — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 2, 2024

Jalen Johnson came back after missing the last few games and made an immediate impact, knocking down a pair of threes and getting into the paint.

Welcome back JJ!



8 points in 50 seconds ♨️♨️♨️ pic.twitter.com/HFB7gi7Eyk — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 2, 2024

Bogdan Bogdanovic started the second quarter with a three for the Hawks and the team continued to follow suit throughout the quarter.

DJ knocks down our 10th 3 of the half pic.twitter.com/hag2ZyD2P7 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 2, 2024

Vit set up DJ's 3 but had to pause the celly to get out of the way pic.twitter.com/FXyntdGFPB — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 2, 2024

The Hawks held the lead to end the first half, and it was in large part to Vit Krejci’s three-point shooting as he went 5-of-5 in the first half. The Hawks went into halftime with a 61-53 lead.

CALL HIM VIT CLARK



5-5 from 3 in the first half pic.twitter.com/U6tgkjfp5X — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 2, 2024

The Hawks and Krejci continued their hot shooting and extended their lead to double digits in the third quarter.

VIT KRECJI FOR THREE AGAIN



6 FOR 6 pic.twitter.com/xTrdTlrc99 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 2, 2024

The lead continued to grow for the Hawks, and the Bulls kept it within reach, but somebody would always hit a timely bucket on the other end. The Hawks went into the fourth quarter leading 90-74.

Kobe Bufkin also returned to the court after missing a handful of games and made an impact.

Kobe hits a 3 in his return to the lineup! pic.twitter.com/ef22n3AX0x — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 2, 2024

Bruno Fernando showed his hustle once again, getting the tough bucket plus the foul midway through the fourth.

Bogdanovic got this shifty layup to go minutes later.

More than a shooter pic.twitter.com/QnpfGJ9SbC — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 2, 2024

The Hawks continued to knock down big bucket after big bucket, and their defense stepped up as well to close out the Bulls.

Bogdanovic finished with 20 points, Capela finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds, Murray finished I=with 17 points, eight rebounds, and six assists, and Krejci finished with 18 points.

The Hawks will be back at home to face the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday evening.