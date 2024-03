The Atlanta Hawks (27-34) and Cleveland Cavaliers (40-21) face off with both teams on the back half of a travel back-to-back. Please join in the comments below as you follow along.

Where, When, and How to Watch and Listen

Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Start Time: 7:30 EST PM

TV: Bally Sports Southeast (BSSE)

Radio: Sports Radio 92.9 the Game (WZGC-FM)

Streaming: Bally Sports+, The Bally Sports app, and BallySports.com