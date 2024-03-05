Hawks close out Knicks in the fourth quarter, win 116-100

The Atlanta Hawks were in New York on Tuesday evening to take on the Knicks.

Both teams came into the game with significant injuries to their squads, with Trae Young, Onyeka Okongwu, and Kobe Bufin out for the Hawks while Julius Randle, OG Anunoby, and Jalen Brunson were out for the Knicks. Regardless of the injuries, the game must go on, and that's what's happened.

The Hawks started off on a good note in the first getting out to a 16-8 lead. Jalen Johnson led the charge with nine early points.

JJ has 9 points so far in the first quarter ♨️ pic.twitter.com/xrkd1dnBtg — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 6, 2024

Bruno Fernando came in and threw down this dunk with extra emphasis.

BRUNO RIGHT DOWN BROADWAY pic.twitter.com/myC9x8UGGL — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 6, 2024

The Hawks dominated for all of the first quarter, and led 33-15 going into the second. An 18-point lead turned into a 20-point-plus lead, and the Hawks kept their foot on the gas throughout the second.

De’Andre Hunter, who continues to play at a high rate since his return to the court, had a solid first half scoring 12 points. Things started getting tight for the Hawks down the stretch of the half, with the Knicks going on a run to cut their deficit to 10 points.

Dre cans a 3 and has 12 points in the first half pic.twitter.com/bsHul7DpwL — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 6, 2024

Johnson flourished down the stretch of the second, knocking down big shots and extending the Hawks lead.

Jalen is feeeeeeeling it



17 in the first half pic.twitter.com/0IfAqYQoTw — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 6, 2024

Going into halftime, the Hawks led the Knicks 61-50. In the third quarter, the Knicks continued to make plays to cut down their deficit but the Hawks had an answer for almost every one of their runs.

The last one in the third was one that the Hawks couldn't quite recover from, and the Knicks got into single digits. Johnson continued his dominance again down the stretch of the quarter.

JJ scoring, creating, and shooting pic.twitter.com/FpG2aM3sHR — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 6, 2024

Even though the Knicks tied the game, the Hawks closed the third leading 83-78. The Hawks kept the lead throughout the quarter, and they made some big plays to keep the Knicks from coming back.

Hunter drove the baseline for this big dunk to extend the Hawks lead.

To end the game, the Hawks went on a run to put the Knicks away, and they were able to leave New York on a good note.

Johnson finished with 26 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists, Hunter finished with 22 points, and Dejounte Murray finished with 21 points. nine rebounds, and six assists.

The Hawks will be back in action tomorrow to face the Cleveland Cavaliers.