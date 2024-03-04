Report: Hawks sign wing Dylan Windler to two-way contract

After converting Trent Forrest to a standard contract last week, the Hawks had one open two-way contract slot available to them. Today, March 4th, is the deadline to sign players to two-way contracts, and almost at the final whistle the Atlanta Hawks have reportedly signed the newest member of the team.

This report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN has the details:

Free agent G/F Dylan Windler has agreed on a two-way deal with the Atlanta Hawks, Andy Shiffman and Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. Windler has played with the Lakers and Knicks this season pic.twitter.com/t9qUaoSnOB — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 4, 2024

Dylan Windler, a 6-foot-6 guard/forward, was a first-round pick back in 2019 out of Belmont. He missed what would have been his rookie season in 2019-20 with a leg injury, extending his two-way contract eligibility to this season under the informal ‘Harry Giles rule’.

He last played in the Los Angeles Lakers organization on the same terms. Across 95 games of NBA action with Cavaliers, Knicks, and Lakers, he averaged 3.1 points per game, taking roughly 65% of all of his shots from three and hitting 33% of his deep shots. The move adds even more shooting to the wing position.