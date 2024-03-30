Bogdanovic 38 not enough to best Antetokounmpo, Bucks in 122-113 loss

The Atlanta Hawks looked to keep the win streak rolling in a home matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks. Neither team had their nominal starting point guard for this one, with Trae Young and Damian Lillard missing tonight’s contest respectively.

The Hawks started hot from deep, hitting four of their first five shots from deep and taking a 12-6 lead at the first timeout. Bogdan Bogdanovic extended his long streak of games with at least one three with this early make.

Atlanta had their hands full trying to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo out of the paint on defense. It would have to be a group effort with neither Jalen Johnson nor Onyeka Okongwu available tonight.

De’Andre Hunter did his best Giannis impression here, however, to finish through contact.

Dre drops one over the defense pic.twitter.com/d3oGDavHOa — Bally Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnBally) March 30, 2024

Behind Khris Middleton’s 12 points, the Bucks took the first quarter 33-28.

The Bucks maintained their distance in the second quarter, as the Hawks offense hit the skids with a deep bench unit in. Wes Matthews tried to keep the Hawks close, however, by sacrificing his body for the good of the team.

Put this one on Wesley's charge card. pic.twitter.com/IsbpVeTfna — Bally Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnBally) March 31, 2024

Still, the Hawks couldn’t snap out of their offensive spiral even once the starters returned. A 0-for-13 stretch from three starting midway in the first quarter until the halftime break was a bad omen.

At halftime, the Bucks had firm command of the game and led 59-45. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 15 points and 10 rebounds by this point.

Atlanta needed to come out of the locker rooms with renewed fire and focus. But like in the first half, the Hawks were not very crisp in the opening minutes of the second half. The Bucks sprinted to a 12-5 run to begin the third quarter, and that spurt put the game in jeopardy of being out of reach.

The Hawks responded with better ball movement and quick trigger scoring midway through the third quarter. Atlanta was able to claw to within 14 points before a pair of Antetokounmpo dunks in transition.

After three quarters, the Hawks trailed 89-74.

The bench came in a flashed some crisp passing to keep the Hawks close.

Atlanta was able to close to within 10 points after a loud Bruno Fernando finish in the lane ‘and-1’. Later, a Bogdan Bogdanovic three cut the lead to just five and forced a Doc Rivers timeout.

Here we come pic.twitter.com/H6mgOGEE1T — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 31, 2024

There was no lack of fight from the home team tonight, despite once again being undermanned. But down 10 points with just under six minutes left to play, the margin of error was very thin for the Hawks to pull this one out.

‘Bogi’ did his part to keep the Hawks in the game, whether it was through hitting big step back threes, probing into the lane for lay-ins, or setting up others for easy scores.

With three minutes left to play, the Hawks had to make up a 10-point gap to at least extend the game. Unfortunately, they wouldn’t be able to pull this one out as Milwaukee executed down the stretch despite the Hawks full court press.

Atlanta fell 122-113 after a late gasp of intentional fouling.

Bogdan Bogdanovic had 38 points, the second-highest game tally in his career, plus 10 rebounds and four assists. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 36 points, 16 rebounds, and seven assists.

The Hawks next play at the Chicago Bulls on Monday in a crucial game towards Play-In Tournament seeding.