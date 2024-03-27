Hawks comfortably put away young Trail Blazers squad, 120-106

The Hawks faced a lineup with five NBA rookies in the starting lineup. And while nothing in the NBA is guaranteed, with this being the first half of a back-to-back it would behoove the team to take care of business early.

This ball movement from the Hawks was a good sign early.

All 5 guys touch it



Hawks Basketball pic.twitter.com/BWi4nKnFso — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 27, 2024

Vit Krejci also provided this silky individual effort in the paint.

Vit's game is butter pic.twitter.com/F9Nmi935s2 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 27, 2024

Neither team was particularly sharp in the first few minutes, however, with a couple of blooper worthy turnovers thrown in for good measure.

Dejounte Murray carried the scoring burden for the Hawks early on, logging nine first quarter points in nine minutes of action. But Atlanta was a tad more sluggish than Portland, and as a result the home team trailed 29-26 after one quarter.

The second quarter was a bit better from the Hawks, who opened with a 9-2 run to wrestle back the lead. Garrison Mathews found himself some space for a three with this nice fake and off the dribble triple.

It's a Garry Bird, it's a plane pic.twitter.com/i5OUUqYqbY — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 28, 2024

Then, recent two-way addition Dylan Windler went on a hot streak. He hit all four of his first half shots, including this cut to the basket.

Dylan Windler cuts ✂️ pic.twitter.com/gN6WqoYsKm — Bally Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnBally) March 28, 2024

The Hawks were able to force the young Blazers team into turning the ball over all night long. They created easy points after easy points — 17 points off 11 Portland turnovers in the first half alone.

At the halftime break, Atlanta led 65-58. Dejounte Murray had 15 points and Dylan Windler chipped in with 11 points off the bench to this point.

Just like the second quarter, the Hawks also opened the third quarter with a 9-2 run to force a timeout from Portland head coach Chauncey Billups.

You just can’t give ‘Bogi’ this much open space.

Atlanta eventually put even more space between them and Portland. Bogdan Bogdanovic heated up in the third quarter with nine points after a quiet first half.

Heading into the fourth quarter, Atlanta held onto a 100-86 edge.

Early in the fourth quarter, Garrison Mathews fouled out in just 22 minutes — but he left the game having poured in 21 points on just 11 field goal attempts. Still, Dejounte Murray was able to step in with timely buckets over and over en route to a comfortable victory.

This ‘Bogi’ to Capela connection effectively ended things with around four minutes left in the contest.

Bogi got the defense tilted and CC got to his spot for the oop.@LeaderOfHorde | @CapelaClint pic.twitter.com/Jy7GkJJJi4 — Bally Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnBally) March 28, 2024

And so, the final quarter was largely academic, with the Blazers severely undermanned and thus unable to mount a comeback — although Dalano Banton tried his hardest to the contrary with 31 points and nine assists.

The Hawks cruised to a 120-106 victory. Dejounte Murray led the charge with 30 points and seven assists. The Hawks will now face the Boston Celtics for the fourth and final time tomorrow night in State Farm Arena.