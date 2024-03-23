Hawks easily dispatch Hornets, 132-91

Two banged up squads met in State Farm Arena on Saturday evening. For the Hawks, they’d have to cope without Trae Young, Jalen Johnson, Kobe Bufkin, and Onyeka Okongwu among others. The Charlotte Hornets were missing starters LaMelo Ball, Cody Martin, and Mark Williams to name a few absences.

The game got off to a hot start with both teams trading made baskets. Atlanta had a few promising moments, like on this ‘Bogi’ series of buckets.

Bogi Buckets x 2 to get us rolling pic.twitter.com/nsLVGroytw — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 23, 2024

But later in the quarter, Atlanta’s defense wasn’t quite as crisp as it needed to be, and Charlotte was able to find shooting space too easily at moments.

This Trent Forrest steal and score, however, helped set the proper tone at the end of the period.

Trent cookies and the basket pic.twitter.com/3MoJEW1duJ — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 24, 2024

After one quarter, the Hawks led 30-28.

Bruno Fernando made himself known in the first half with some good post ups and nifty finishes around the rim. He went on to set a new career-high in a half with 13 points on perfect 5-for-5 shooting from the field and 3-of-3 shooting from the free throw line.

Atlanta picked up their defense as well, recording a number of stops and runout scores in transition. Here, De’Andre Hunter is the beneficiary as part of a personal 5-point run in under 30 seconds.

5 quick ones for Dre ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Ekx2gktbre — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 24, 2024

The Hawks didn’t let their foot off the gas, either. At one point, they recorded a 23-4 run to push the lead to quite a sizeable margin.

At the halftime break, Atlanta led Charlotte 66-48.

Immediately out of the locker room, the Hornets hit the Hawks with an 8-0 run to make it a game again. But the Hawks countered with an 8-0 run of their own to weather the storm.

Clint Capela added his own exclamation point to the run.

I think they liked when Clint took off between two defenders and dunked.@CapelaClint | @ATLHawks pic.twitter.com/oRxWcEHYO6 — Bally Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnBally) March 24, 2024

Dejounte Murray then took over, and he virtually couldn’t miss from deep. He hit seven of his nine three-balls, which represented a new season-high for him.

DJ having a huge 3rd quarter from behind the arc pic.twitter.com/O14auaCv1Z — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 24, 2024

After the initial stumble, it was all Atlanta in the third quarter, and they grabbed ahold of a 99-74 edge heading into the final period.

The Hawks didn’t slow down in the fourth quarter, mounting a 30-point lead after a Wes Matthews corner three-pointer. It was all smooth sailing from there.

Vit Krejci even had a little fun with the Hornets defenders.

VIT HAD 'EM DANCING pic.twitter.com/1RTMhYfV0f — Bally Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnBally) March 24, 2024

The Hawks easily secured victory, 132-91.

Dejounte Murray finished with 28 points, 12 assists, seven rebounds and five steals. Bruno Fernando added 25 points, a career-high mark, and six rebounds.

Atlanta welcomes the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics to State Farm Arena on Monday.