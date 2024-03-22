Undermanned Hawks can’t cool off Suns, lose 128-115

The Hawks traveled to Phoenix after splitting two games in Los Angeles against the Lakers and Clippers. Despite two days off, the Hawks were still missing a number of key players including Trae Young and Jalen Johnson heading into this Suns matchup.

Vit Krejci remained in the starting lineup tonight, and he was joined by formerly usual starter De’Andre Hunter for Dre’s first start since December.

Here, the forward duo links up on a pass to a corner three to open the Hawks scoring.

Dre starting, Dre making an opening corner 3 pic.twitter.com/eOto2T0vGE — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 22, 2024

The Hawks were clicking early on offense, and they managed to jump out to a 18-11 lead at the first timeout. Atlanta even turned up the pressure on the defensive end as well, clamping down on the Suns and forcing tough contested jumpers early in the first quarter. A 13-0 run pushed the lead to 25-11 to the dismay of Phoenix head coach Frank Vogel.

The Suns climbed back into the game later in the quarter, but Atlanta’s bench unit picked up where the starters left off in continuing to execute good offense.

This Trent Forrest steal and assist was rather nifty.

Sneaky sneaky Trent pic.twitter.com/bWEWnizedU — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 22, 2024

At the end of one quarter, the Hawks led 37-30. Dejounte Murray tallied 16 points alone that period.

In the second quarter, the bench evaporated the lead as Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal began to pour it on. Just like that, the game was knotted at 37-37 as Atlanta struggled to deal with Phoenix’ depth advantage.

Eventually, the Hawks’ offense ground to a halt as Murray started to see double teams from the home team. Through the first seven minutes of the second quarter, Atlanta could only muster six points.

But the starters helped keep the game close every time the game was beginning to get out of hand. After one half, the Hawks trailed 65-60. Murray led the charge with 18 points and six assists to this point.

After half, Atlanta was able to put together a mini rally to tie the game at 70-70. Krejci again was a big part of the early surge to the half.

Vit with the fake behind-the-back pass and lay up pic.twitter.com/5P2Fhfler3 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 22, 2024

Dejounte Murray also continued to cook, as he inched close to a triple-double as early as the third quarter.

Still, the Hawks were unable to close down space on the perimeter for Grayson Allen and Eric Gordon, and that duo made Atlanta pay in a big way. Quin Snyder was forced to call a timeout with his team down 94-85.

The good guys sandwiched that break in play with a 6-for-7 streak from the field, and the only miss was offensive rebounded by Trent Forrest.

After three quarters, the Phoenix Suns held onto a slim 96-93 margin. But Phoenix remained absolutely unconscious from deep in the fourth quarter, and they quickly put some padding between them and Atlanta.

A trio of fouls resulting in nine free throws helped the Hawks stay within arm’s reach midway through the final quarter. But a killer 5-point play by way of a Murray flagrant foul and Booker triple put the dagger in the Hawks for good.

The Hawks eventually fell 128-115. The Suns finished with a season-high 22 made threes. Dejounte Murray had a near triple-double with 29 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

Atlanta now returns home to take on the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday.