Hawks dominate in 110-93 win over Los Angeles Clippers

The Atlanta Hawks defeated the Los Angeles Clippers in an away contest on Sunday night by a final score of 110-93. The Hawks would again be without Trae Young, Saddiq Bey, Onyeka Okongwu, Kobe Bufkin, and Mouhamed Gueye. Bogdan Bogdanovic returned to the starting lineup after missing last game versus the Jazz. However, he would exit to the locker room during the game and not return to action.

Clint Capela scored the first six points for the Hawks, all in the paint. Vit Krejci gave fans a highlight play early.

Vit Krejci got Jalen Johnson out on the break with this block on James Harden.@v_krejci | @Jalen_J23 pic.twitter.com/qlvP2xbl2b — Bally Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnBally) March 18, 2024

Before the first timeout of the quarter, Dejounte Murray scored a midrange and a three-pointer on back to back possessions, giving the Hawks a 16-12 lead. By the end of the quarter, Kawhi Leonard had amassed 17 points, but the Hawks held onto a 31-29 lead.

De’Andre Hunter came in off the bench playing exceptional defense, as seen here with a block on Daniel Theis.

Wes Matthews made two three-pointers in the second quarter in route to a 14 point lead for the Hawks that would keep growing. The Hawks made five three-pointers in the quarter while the Clippers connected on just one of their 10 attempts. The Hawks increased their lead as high as 21 and led 61-44 at half.

Lines at half:



Capela: 10 pts, 10 reb, 3 ast, 2 blk

JJ: 8 pts, 8 reb, 4 ast

Murray: 7 pts, 7 ast, 2 stl

Bogi + Hunter: 21 pts — joe schmidt (@Joe_Schmidt07) March 18, 2024

The Hawks continued to play well in the third quarter. They increased the lead as much as 25, still benefitting from knocking down three-pointers and stifling the Clippers’ offense. Dejounte Murray nailed two consecutive triples to keep the lead above 20.

Shamrock Shook ☘️



Hawks by 20 pic.twitter.com/P7kVWbWC2G — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 18, 2024

The Hawks were putting together a great effort defensively, holding the Clippers to just 15 points in the second quarter and 18 in the third. Astonishingly, the Clippers did not register a made field goal in the final 8:56 of the third quarter. The Hawks led 88-62.

The Clippers started the fourth quarter on a 12-6 run. With a 24-12 start to the quarter, the lead fell to 14 points. With 2:28 remaining, Jalen Johnson knocked down a three-pointer from the corner to extend the lead back out to 17. After that point the Clippers waved the white flag, and the game ended with a good win for the Hawks.