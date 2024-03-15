Jazz spoil Quin Snyder’s return to Utah, Hawks fall 124-122

The Atlanta Hawks traveled to Utah to face the Jazz on Friday night. This would be Quin Snyder’s first visit back to Utah, and he received nothing but love from the fans alongside a video tribute. Jalen Johnson came back from injury to start while Bogdan Bogdanovic was unavailable.

Vit Krejci scored the first points of the game for the Hawks. John Collins scored the first 5 points for the Jazz. Both teams combined for nine three-point attempts less than three minutes into the game. Wes Matthews made three shots from beyond the arc, and the Hawks trailed by two points halfway through the first quarter.

Jalen Johnson looked like he didn’t miss a day to injury on this dunk in transition.

Garrison Mathews cashed in a three-pointer from the corner as the first quarter buzzer sounded, making the score 34-28 in favor of the Jazz.

The Hawks shot 11 for 22 from the field in the second and the Jazz shot 10 for 23. The Hawks outscored the Jazz 34-27 in this quarter while hitting four of their eight three-point attempts.

We're flying from behind the arc tonight



We're 9-17 already pic.twitter.com/6y1R72hNiv — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 16, 2024

De’Andre Hunter led the way for the Hawks with 14 points, while John Collins scored 13 on the other end. Dejounte Murray had already logged 10 points and seven assists, doing a better job of running the offense.

After John Collins successfully declined a poster attempt from Jalen Johnson, Johnson got him back on this lob from Murray.

The Utah Jazz led by four points midway through the third. With 2:26 remaining, the Jazz increased their lead to eight points. While Hunter was up to 25 points, Murray knocked down a deep three-pointer to bring the Hawks back within two. The Jazz led 98-96 entering the fourth.

When the Jazz held onto a seven point lead, Murray delivered a pass directly to the hands of Collin Sexton that he turned into a three-pointer, increasing the lead to 116-106.

While down 124-116 with under two minutes left, Murray knocked down back to back three-pointers to cut the deficit to two points. He missed two three-point attempts on the following possession. Down 124-122, the Hawks would have possession with 8.9 seconds to tie or win the game.

The Jazz forced the ball from Murray’s hands and he found Vit Krejci, who missed a three-pointer. The Jazz held on 124-122.