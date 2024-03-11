Saddiq Bey out for season with torn left ACL

On Monday afternoon, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski announced that Saddiq Bey suffered a season ending injury to his left ACL. He was injured in a game against the New Orleans Pelicans last night.

ESPN Sources: Atlanta Hawks F Saddiq Bey has suffered a season-ending torn left ACL. MRI revealed injury this morning. Bey — who’ll be a restricted free agent this summer — has averaged 13.7 points and 6.5 rebounds. pic.twitter.com/DlPmzV3lhj — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 11, 2024

Bey has averaged 13.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists on 41.6 percent from the field in 63 games for the Hawks this year. This will be the first time in his career that he doesn’t play over 70 games in a season. The Hawks, already riddled with injuries from the top-down, suffer another loss, while Saddiq Bey sees an injury before he will be a restricted free agent this summer.