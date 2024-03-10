Hawks pummeled by Pelicans, 116-103

The Hawks and Pelicans met for some Sunday evening basketball. The Hawk were still missing Trae Young, Kobe Bufkin, Jalen Johnson, and Onyeka Okongwu while the Pelicans were much more relatively healthy.

Clint Capela had a nice start to the game, with a big time play on defense and an equally good finish on the other end.

CC eating in the paint early on ️ pic.twitter.com/ajsyAWYSxD — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 10, 2024

After one quarter, New Orleans led 26-20. Scoring was tough early on for the home side, who saw themselves fall down by 20 at one point in the second half.

This triple by Bogdan Bogdanovic helped turned the wave, en route to a 13-point first half for the Serbian national.

3 ball helping us get back in it pic.twitter.com/yLjTi91pWG — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 10, 2024

Still, Atlanta clawed back on the other side of the halftime break, cutting the deficit to single digits.

Vit Krejci got the fans in State Farm Arena out of their seats with this dazzling assist.

VIT'S GOT IT LIKE THAT pic.twitter.com/4idBLheqaz — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 10, 2024

After three quarters, the Hawks trailed 80-65 — and that required this last second corner make by Saddiq Bey.

Saddiq beats the 3rd quarter buzzer pic.twitter.com/3fNYNjkmHD — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 10, 2024

Bey, however, suffered a non-contact knee injury later in the fourth and did not return. The Hawks wouldn’t be able to overcome the large deficit and fell 116-103.

Bogdan Bogdanovic finished with 25 points. The Hawks next play at the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.