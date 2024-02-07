Hawks fall to Boston Celtics on the road 125-117

The Hawks fell to the Boston Celtics by a final score of 125-117 on Wednesday night. With Dejounte Murray and Clint Capela out, the Hawks’ starters comprised of Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Saddiq Bey, and Onyeka Okongwu.

Kristaps Porzingis scored the first points of the game, while Saddiq Bey responded with a three on the other end. Bey would score seven of the team’s first 12 points.

Hunter would score an and-one three with his first shot attempt off the bench. It was a tied at 23 with just a few minutes remaining in the first quarter. De’Andre Hunter picked up an early three personal fouls, but Snyder opted to let him finish the last minute-or-so of the first. The Hawks led 37-34 after one, led by Young’s 11 and Bey’s 10.

The Celtics started the second quarter with two steals and fast-break buckets to follow. The Hawks followed this with a 7-0 run to take a 46-42 lead. The Hawks were surrendering open looks from beyond the arc to Al Horford, who had 11 points on 3-of-4 from three-point range with 7:38 remaining in the second quarter.

After being tied 62-62, the Hawks looked out of control before a Saddiq Bey three limited the damage. The Celtics led 71-67 at halftime. Bey led the way with 18 points, Young scored 15, and Okongwu added 11.

In the third, Bogdanovic hit his first three-pointer of the game to make the score 82-81 after missing his first six attempts. Young, who started 6-for-11 from the field, missed his next eight attempts in the second half. The score was 95-90 in the Celtics’ favor after three quarters of play.

The two teams played even until the Celtics began to pull away at the eight minute mark. With just six minutes remaining in the game, they were looking at a 13 point deficit. With just under two minutes left, the Hawks went on an 8-0 run to cut the lead to five at 120-115 with a three-pointer from Bogdanovic.

With a chance to cut it to one possession, Saddiq Bey missed an open look from the corner. On the other end, Porzingis hit the dagger three to make it a 123-115 game. The game ended with a final score of 125-117.