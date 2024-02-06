 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Trae Young selected as injury replacement for 2024 All-Star game

By Joe Schmidt
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Atlanta Hawks Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Trae Young will officially be a participant in the 2024 All-Star game. He and Scottie Barnes were selected as injury replacements for Joel Embiid and Julius Randle.

Averaging 27.3 points and 10.9 assists this season, Young has been on a tear since being snubbed from the original roster. In his last 5 games, his numbers have been more than comparable to any guard in basketball, averaging 29.6 points, 11.6 assists, and 1.8 steals on 52/57/89 splits.

When asked about being an injury replacement in a postgame presser, Young was very mature in his response.

While Young and his fans would’ve liked to see his name on the original roster, he will be an All-Star nonetheless. This will be the third All-Star appearance of his career, and that’s an honor. This will make All-Star weekend a much more enjoyable experience for fans of the Atlanta Hawks.

