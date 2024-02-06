Trae Young selected as injury replacement for 2024 All-Star game

Trae Young will officially be a participant in the 2024 All-Star game. He and Scottie Barnes were selected as injury replacements for Joel Embiid and Julius Randle.

The two players will replace Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid and New York’s Julius Randle. pic.twitter.com/ZkP7gZmbhj — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 6, 2024

Averaging 27.3 points and 10.9 assists this season, Young has been on a tear since being snubbed from the original roster. In his last 5 games, his numbers have been more than comparable to any guard in basketball, averaging 29.6 points, 11.6 assists, and 1.8 steals on 52/57/89 splits.

When asked about being an injury replacement in a postgame presser, Young was very mature in his response.

The lead-in to this quote was:



"Yeah, I mean, I would, instead of being selfish and like, an asshole towards it..."



(h/t @Joe_Schmidt07) https://t.co/oIc6G7NEyb — Kevin Chouinard (@KLChouinard) February 3, 2024

While Young and his fans would’ve liked to see his name on the original roster, he will be an All-Star nonetheless. This will be the third All-Star appearance of his career, and that’s an honor. This will make All-Star weekend a much more enjoyable experience for fans of the Atlanta Hawks.