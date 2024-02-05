 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Trae Young named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

By Wesley Morton
Golden State Warriors v Atlanta Hawks Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Fresh off a 3-0 week, featuring three home wins against tough Western Conference opponents, one Hawk has received a big individual award, the NBA announced on Monday.

For his efforts over the recent portion of the homestand, Trae Young was announced as the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

Young averaged 31.0 points, 11.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 rebounds per game during this time span. He also shot 57% from the field, 65% from three and 78% from the free throw line over the three-game stretch.

This is the first Player of the Week award for a Hawk this season, but it is Young’s seventh time earning this recognition — the most recent occurrence for his performance over the week of April 4, 2022.

Incidentally, the Hawks will take on the Western Conference Player of the Week, Kawhi Leonard, as well as the rest of the Los Angeles Clippers tonight in State Farm Arena.

