Slow starts in both halves doom Hawks, lose to Nets 124-97

The Atlanta Hawks were in action on Thursday evening to take open the Brooklyn Nets.

Every time these two teams face each other, there seems to be a dramatic ending, which is what happened both times the Hawks and Nets played in November. With both trying to make their rise in the standings, it wouldn’t have been a surprise if this happened to be another close game.

Unfortunately, the Hawks did not start off on the right foot, coming out slow on both sides of the ball. The Nets took advantage of the slow start, being efficient on offense, scoring 34 points in the first quarter.

Dejounte Murray had a bright spot in the first quarter, going coast to coast for a layup over multiple Nets defenders.

DJ shifty in the open floor pic.twitter.com/GuIFrjcU4d — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 1, 2024

The Hawks were still trying to get into a groove as the second quarter stopped, while the Nest continued to shoot lights out. Kobe Bufkin made an impact in the second quarter, hitting a few shots to cut down the Hawks deficit.

Kobe beats the shot clock buzzer pic.twitter.com/BxVeAHnCee — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 1, 2024

After being down as much as 19 points, the Hawks were able to get it down to six points in the second. Murray and Jalen Johnson continued to put pressure on the paint, getting easy points for the Hawks.

The Nets made a slight push to extend their lead once again to double digits in the second. Murray came alive down the stretch of the quarter, getting the Hawks’ deficit back into single digits. Going into halftime, the Hawks trailed 56-50.

DM5 goes all 94 feet pic.twitter.com/uTrru412PK — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 1, 2024

The Hawks started off slow again to begin the second half, while the Nets extended their lead to double digits once again. Johnson knocked down this three to try to get the Hawks back into the game.

JJ steps into a 3 pic.twitter.com/87QaWXUB77 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 1, 2024

The Hawks didnt have the best third quarter, being down by as much as 20-plus points, but Bogdan Bogdanovic did what he could to reel the team in.

7 points in a row for Bogi pic.twitter.com/kx0rmSzz1K — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 1, 2024

The Hawks went into the fourth down 94-75, but the Nets lead increased as the quarter continued. The Hawks pretty much coasted throughout the quarter with the deficit being so high.

Murray finished the game with 28 points, Johnson finished with 14 points, and De’Andre Hunter finished with 12 points.

The Hawks will be back in action against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday afternoon.