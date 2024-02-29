Report: veteran guard Patty Mills to be waived

According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, 14-year point guard Patty Mills is set to be waived in short order by the Atlanta Hawks.

The Atlanta Hawks are waiving guard Patty Mills, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The 15-year veteran is shooting 38.2 percent from 3-point range in a limited role this season. pic.twitter.com/6Pdxbz3Kxp — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 29, 2024

Mills came to Atlanta this summer in a trade that sent Usman Garuba and TyTy Washington Jr. among other pieces out as part of a series of moves following the John Collins trade to Utah. Patty Mills was a deep reserve point guard for the Hawks in 2023-24, seeing action in just 19 games for under 11 minutes a contest. But his main worth to the team was bringing the presence of a championship-winning veteran into the locker room to help along the young players on the roster, on and off the court.

With 2023 first-round pick Kobe Bufkin recently supplanting his spot in the rotation, Mills will have a chance seek other opportunities around the league. The move opens up a roster spot, and with Trent Forrest ineligible to exceed the 50 NBA games for which he’s been active on his Two-Way contract, it now seems like a standard deal for Forrest will follow.