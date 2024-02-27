Hawks dominate Utah Jazz 124-97 in John Collins’ return to Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks defeated the Utah Jazz by a score of 124-97 in John Collins’ return to State Farm Arena on Tuesday night. Starting for the Hawks were Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Saddiq Bey, Jalen Johnson, and Clint Capela.

The Hawks committed three turnovers on their first four possessions before Capela scored the first basket of the game. Luckily, John Collins logged two missed shots and three turnovers to match, so the Hawks were able to take a 9-0 lead.

The Jazz committed seven turnovers in the quarter, and it ended 26-18 in the Hawks’ favor after a 12-0 start. Bufkin finished the quarter, and knocked down one of his three shot attempts.

Bufkin was given further opportunity to run the offense to start the second quarter. The team couldn’t find rhythm offensively, but they stopped the Jazz from finding any of their own rhythm as well.

Jalen Johnson served as the main source of life offensively, scoring a game-high 14 points.

Hawks lead 55-44 at half, lines



Johnson: 14 pts, 5 reb, 1 ast

Hunter: 9 pts, 3 reb

Bogi: 7 pts, 2 ast, 2 stl — joe schmidt (@Joe_Schmidt07) February 28, 2024

In the second half, Keyonte George knocked down two three-pointers early to bring the game within distance. A Collin Sexton steal and three-pointer narrowed the lead to just seven points with 8:30 remaining in the third.

The Hawks maintained control of the game, outscoring the Jazz 34-25 in the third quarter. Jalen Johnson brought his totals to 20 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists. The Hawks began to take over with a 15-9 start to the fourth quarter. They were out to a 104-78 lead with 7:46 remaining in the contest. The team was firing on all cylinders.

What a dime by DJ! pic.twitter.com/8vROENAqQ6 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 28, 2024

The Hawks extended the lead to as much as 30 points, and the Jazz brought it within 20 at multiple points. However, there was never a doubt in this one. Johnson, Bey, Bogdanovic, Murray, and Hunter all scored in double figures.