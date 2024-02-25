 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Trae Young to undergo surgery for RCL tear in left pinky finger

By Wesley Morton
Toronto Raptors v Atlanta Hawks Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

After some bad news regarding Onyeka Okongwu’s future availability yesterday, today a report regarding Trae Young provided no respite. Per the Atlanta Hawks, Young suffered an injury that will require surgery and force him out for at least four weeks.

As Kevin Chouinard — writer for the Atlanta Hawks flagship site and host governor of the ATL and 29 podcast — notes, he believes the injury was suffered late in the last game against the Raptors as Young tried to intercept a pass.

He was seen grimacing on the next offensive possession after passing the ball.

With the season quickly winding down, this may mean a season-ending injury for the franchise pillar point guard. Young was named to his third career All-Star Game and is averaging 26.0 points and 10.7 assists per game, the only player in the NBA averaging at least 25 and 10 this season.

