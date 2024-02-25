Trae Young to undergo surgery for RCL tear in left pinky finger

After some bad news regarding Onyeka Okongwu’s future availability yesterday, today a report regarding Trae Young provided no respite. Per the Atlanta Hawks, Young suffered an injury that will require surgery and force him out for at least four weeks.

During Friday's game, Trae Young suffered a left-hand injury. He underwent an MRI yesterday, which revealed a tear of the radial collateral ligament (RCL) in the fifth finger of his left hand. He will undergo surgery to repair the RCL.

As Kevin Chouinard — writer for the Atlanta Hawks flagship site and host governor of the ATL and 29 podcast — notes, he believes the injury was suffered late in the last game against the Raptors as Young tried to intercept a pass.

Trae Young injured his finger attempting to intercept a pass.

He was seen grimacing on the next offensive possession after passing the ball.

Until that play, things had progressed normally. Next offensive possession, you can see him react after passing the ball.



He fiddled with his left hand on the next two Hawks possessions. Exited for normal rest, worked with trainers on that hand, before returning for final 4:56.

With the season quickly winding down, this may mean a season-ending injury for the franchise pillar point guard. Young was named to his third career All-Star Game and is averaging 26.0 points and 10.7 assists per game, the only player in the NBA averaging at least 25 and 10 this season.