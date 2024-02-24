Onyeka Okongwu diagnosed with toe sprain, to be re-evaluated in two weeks

Fourth-year big man Onyeka Okongwu suffered a toe injury at the end of a loss to the Chicago Bulls on February 12, and this injury caused him to miss the past two games spanning the All-Star Break. He subsequently has been seen in a walking boot to allow his toe to heal.

Now, the Atlanta Hawks have updated us on his status going forward, but it’s not a particularly positive development.

Onyeka Okongwu (left big toe sprain/sesamoiditis) has been placed in a walking boot.



Onyeka Okongwu (left big toe sprain/sesamoiditis) has been placed in a walking boot.

He will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks and his status will be updated as appropriate.

This is the same left big toe of which he suffered a sesamoid bone fracture during the pre-draft process late in 2020 that delayed his NBA debut until roughly a month into the season.

Okongwu’s injury means that the Hawks only have Clint Capela and Bruno Fernando remaining at the center position for the next two weeks — and quite possibly beyond — although Jalen Johnson has slid to the 5 occasionally in recent games.

‘OO’ is averaging a career-high 10.2 points per game to go along with 7.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.