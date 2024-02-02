Suns at Hawks: start time, TV, streaming, radio, game thread

The Atlanta Hawks (20-27) invite to State Farm Arena the trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal among others as the Phoenix Suns (28-20) look for a road victory. Please join in the comments below as you follow along.
Where, When, and How to Watch and Listen
Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA
Start Time: 7:30 EST PM
TV: Peachtree TV (WPCH), Atlanta News First (WANF)
Radio: Sports Radio 92.9 the Game (WZGC-FM), SiriusXM
Streaming: NBA League Pass (out of market)
