Suns at Hawks: start time, TV, streaming, radio, game thread

The Atlanta Hawks (20-27) invite to State Farm Arena the trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal among others as the Phoenix Suns (28-20) look for a road victory. Please join in the comments below as you follow along.

Where, When, and How to Watch and Listen

Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Start Time: 7:30 EST PM

TV: Peachtree TV (WPCH), Atlanta News First (WANF)

Radio: Sports Radio 92.9 the Game (WZGC-FM), SiriusXM

Streaming: NBA League Pass (out of market)