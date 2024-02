Trae Young takes part in his third NBA All-Star Game as the sole representative from the Atlanta Hawks in a return to the Eastern Conference versus Western Conference format. Please join in the comments below as you follow along.

Where, When, and How to Watch and Listen

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Start Time: 8:00 EST PM

TV: TNT, TBS

Radio: ESPN Radio, Sirius XM NBA Radio

Streaming: Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV