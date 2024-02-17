Trae Young in Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest: start time, TV, streaming, radio, thread

Trae Young takes part in the 2024 Kia Skills Challenge as well as the 2024 Starry 3-Point Shootout as part of the All-Star Weekend festivities in Indiana.

Young is apart of Team All-Stars along with fellow Eastern Conference All-Stars Tyrese Maxey and Scottie Barnes. Their competition is Team Top Picks, comprised of Anthony Edwards, Paolo Banchero, and Victor Wembanyama and Team Indiana Pacers, made up of Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, and Myles Turner.

In the three-point competition, the other seven competitors are:

Malik Beasley

Jalen Brunson

Tyrese Haliburton

Damian Lillard

Lauri Markkanen

Donovan Mitchell

Karl-Anthony Towns

Please join in the comments below as you follow along.

Where, When, and How to Watch and Listen

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Start Time: 8:00 EST PM

TV: TNT

Radio: ESPN Radio, Sirius XM NBA Radio

Streaming: Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV