Hawks stumble in last game before All-Star break, lose to Hornets, 122-99

The shorthanded Hawks traveled to Charlotte for a game against the Hornets looking to head into the week-long All-Star Weekend break on a good note. Down both Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu, Bruno Fernando started at center for Atlanta.

The game started quickly for both teams. The Trae Young-Jalen Johnson continues to be a fruitful one this season, as evidenced by the below video.

Trae & JJ connect on the baseline for a slam pic.twitter.com/j4Yd0OpI2o — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 15, 2024

But Hornets guard Tre Mann hit some deep buckets, the Hawks couldn’t find the range from beyond the arc, and so the Hornets took an 18-12 lead into the first timeout.

The Hawks eventually hit some threes, including this record-tying shot from Trae Young.

Trae ties Mookie Blaylock for the franchise record in made threes (1050 threes).@TheTraeYoung | @ATLHawks pic.twitter.com/0n6nkAZ46C — Bally Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnBally) February 15, 2024

With his first made three-pointer of the game, sixth-year guard Trae Young has tied Mookie Blaylock (1,050 3FGM) for the most three-pointers in franchise history. — Hawks PR (@HawksPR) February 15, 2024

With some help from sharpshooters De’Andre Hunter and Bogdan Bogdanovic, the Hawks ended the first quarter on a 16-6 run to take a 31-29 lead.

In the second quarter, Jalen Johnson continued to attack to the rim against the lax Charlotte defense. The Hornets, however, responded with some threes that Atlanta couldn’t quite contest and they built a 7-point lead by the time the starters returned in the second quarter.

Trae Young once again stepped up to bring the Hawks even with some stellar passing and a record-breaking three-point shot.

The record breaker ❄️



3-pointer number 1,051 of Trae's career pic.twitter.com/7rRQRO18Hk — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 15, 2024

Trae Young has passed Mookie Blaylock (1,050, 518 career games) for the most three-pointers in franchise history. Appearing in his 403rd career game, the 25-year-old is the Hawks’ all-time three-point leader. — Hawks PR (@HawksPR) February 15, 2024

From there to the end of the half, Charlotte won the effort battle and created better chances to score. As a result, the Hornets took a 61-55 edge into the halftime break. Jalen Johnson led the Hawks with 13 points at the break but was bested by Brandon Miller, who had tallied 19 by that point.

After half, the Hawks were slow to launch, and as a result the Hornets jumped out to a 70-57 lead. The Hornets were a step quicker on both ends, and Atlanta had no idea how to contend with the length and guile of Brandon Miller. Things only spiraled from there as Atlanta again went cold from the field.

The Hawks faced a 96-80 deficit heading into the final period.

Atlanta mounted a bit of a comeback to close the game to 100-90. But the Hawks could never really make it much of a contest from there. In the end, they fell to a poor Hornets squad, 122-99. Jalen Johnson had 19 points and 12 rebounds and De’Andre Hunter added 21 points off the bench, but a rough shooting night from the entire backcourt doomed any hopes of pulling this game out.

The Hawks will have over a week off before their next game on Friday, February 23 against the Toronto Raptors.