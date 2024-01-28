Hawks defeat Raptors 126-125 after last-second tip from Saddiq Bey

The Atlanta Hawks were at home on Sunday evening to take on the Toronto Raptors.

Both teams are near the bottom of the standings in the Eastern Conference, and a win would have helped either one with the way their seasons have gone.

The Hawks were without Dejounte Murray after being listed with an injury a few hours before the game.

A fast start to the game is what the Hawks needed, and that’s what they got.

Hawks off to the kind of start we love to see. @TheTraeYoung | @Jalen_J23 pic.twitter.com/B8D7ESogGS — Bally Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnBally) January 28, 2024

They got out to a double-digit lead in the quarter, led by Clint Capela, who had 10 points, and Saddiq Bey, who had nine points. Though Trae Young only had two points in the quarter, he dished out five assists.

Going into the second quarter, the Hawks led 34-26, but that lead did not last for long as the Raptors stormed back and took a one-point lead early.

Trent Forrest found Onyeka Okongwu for this dunk with just a few seconds left on the shot clock.

O and Trent run the give & go for the slam pic.twitter.com/XD1LVntu9N — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 28, 2024

Young continued to dish the ball out in the second quarter and used his eyes to throw off the defenders for this easy lob to Capela.

Trae kept the defense honest with his . pic.twitter.com/d7s144NJwP — Bally Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnBally) January 28, 2024

The Hawks kept the score close to end the first half and only trailed 61-57 after 24 minutes. Going into the third, the Hawks kept the offense flowing and eventually tied the game and took the lead.

Young was a magician in the second half, faking out defenders for this easy layup.

Trae's ball fake sent that nice man on a scavenger hunt. pic.twitter.com/ArWYEMxPRW — Bally Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnBally) January 29, 2024

Jalen Johnson showed off his athleticism with this dunk in transition.

Don't blink you'll miss this Jalen Johnson Jam ™️ pic.twitter.com/Pma6Z2OHiB — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 29, 2024

The Hawks led 97-95 going into the fourth quarter, and it was a tight battle to the end. Johnson continued to fly high and got another dunk in the second half.

Rise Up Jalen pic.twitter.com/lm28HpnVc9 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 29, 2024

Bogdanovic knocked down this deep three at the end of the shot clock to extend the Hawks lead.

Bogi DEEP 3 at the end of the shot clock pic.twitter.com/NX86f9yzgE — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 29, 2024

With less than a minute remaining, the Raptors took a three-point lead. Young was then fouled and knocked down both free throws. The Hawks got a stop on defense, and with 26.8 seconds Young came back and hit a layup to give the team a one-point lead.

The Hawks were able to get a stop, but Young lost the ball, and the Raptors recovered and hit a layup with 7.4 seconds left to give them a one-point lead.

With time winding down, Young got into the lane for a layup and missed, but Bey swooped in and tipped the ball in with a second left. The Raptors couldn't get a shot off in time, and the Hawks walked away with a win.

Young finished with 30 points and 12 assists, Bey finished with 26 points and 13 points, and Johnson finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

The Los Angeles Lakers will be in town on Tuesday evening.