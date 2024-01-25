Hawks go cold in second half against Warriors, lose 134-112

The Atlanta Hawks were in action on Wednesday night to take on the Golden State Warriors.

It was an emotional start to the game as the Warriors and Hawks both paid their respect to Dejan Milojević after he passed away last week due to a heart attack. The Warriors had several of their games postponed due to the tragic events, which gave them a rest advantage against the Hawks.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr addressed the arena during a pregame memorial for assistant coach Dejan Milojevic. pic.twitter.com/ayssrsrOpm — Bally Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnBally) January 25, 2024

The Hawks started off strong on offense and got off to a 10-3 lead, but the Warriors stormed back and tied the game. The Warriors eventually got into a groove from three and started knocking down shot after shot, taking the lead 38-31 to end the first quarter.

The second quarter was better for the Hawks, and they cut their deficit down thanks to the bench and a spark from Patty Mills.

Patty is 3-3 from 3 already pic.twitter.com/4dUEpugbTY — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 25, 2024

Mills then let Onyeka Okongwu join in on the fun, hitting him for a wide-open corner three.

Ball movement + player movement = OO 3-ball corner pocket pic.twitter.com/EMMLFRaapa — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 25, 2024

Saddiq Bey, who has struggled to find a groove the past few games, was able to knock down some shots and helped the Hawks stay in striking distance in the first half.

To end the first half, the Hawks went on a 7-0 run to go into halftime trailing 69-68. Jalen Johnson finished the first half strong with 17 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

The Hawks and Warriors traded buckets for most of the third quarter, and the defense from the Hawks improved as well. Clint Capela did work in the paint blocking shots, which included this one.

Blocked by Capela ☝️ pic.twitter.com/Wi4w1xj4qX — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 25, 2024

Down the stretch of the third, the Warriors started to pull away once again and went into the fourth quarter with a 101-92 lead. The Warriors didn't take their foot off the gas, and increased their going to start the fourth quarter. The Hawks kept fighting, and Murray found Capela for this and-1 layup.

5 and 15 attacking downhill ⛷️ pic.twitter.com/Btv9LKSbc1 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 25, 2024

In the end, the Warriors were just too hard to keep up with down the stretch of the fourth quarter, and the Hawks didn't have enough offensive power to give them a chance.

Murray finished with 23 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists, and Johnson finished with 21 points, nine rebounds, and six assists.

The Hawks will be back at home on Friday to take on the Dallas Mavericks.