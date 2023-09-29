Hawks ink Jarkel Joiner, Keaton Wallace to training camp contracts

The Atlanta Hawks announced the signings of two guards to the team in advance of training camp kicking off. Jarkel Joiner, whose signing was reported much earlier in the summer, and Keaton Wallace have officially penned deals thought to be Exhibit 10 contracts, explained further here.

Joiner spent the summer with the Hawks’ 2023 Las Vegas Summer League team where he averaged 4.3 points and 1.3 rebounds during sporadic minutes. Keaton Wallace spent last season briefly on a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Clipper but ultimately saw most of his time with their G League affiliate the Ontario Clippers where he averaged 14.6 points, 4.2 assists, and 3.6 rebounds per contest.

The signings plus the recent waiver request for Chris Silva bring the number of official camp bodies to 20 as of late Friday. Reportedly, a signing for David Singleton is still pending, which would reach the preseason maximum of 21.

An updated training camp roster is provided below.

Per the Atlanta Hawks: