Atlanta Hawks announce promotion schedule for 2023-24 season

Looking for an opportunity to visit State Farm Arena this NBA season? Well along with exciting basketball action, the Atlanta Hawks are offering a number of exciting and fun events during the upcoming 2023-24 season.
The quick promo schedule
- Friday, Oct. 27 — ‘Opening Night Presented by State Farm®’ when all fans in attendance will receive a free Hawks t-shirt
- Wednesday, Nov. 15 — the second annual ‘Divine 9 Night presented by State Farm’ when the Hawks will be celebrating the Black Greek Letter Organizations of the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) also known as the Divine Nine (D9)
- Friday, Nov. 17 — an Inaugural NBA Cup group game when the first 5,000 fans at entry will receive a commemorative ticket giveaway while supplies last
- Tuesday, Nov. 21 — an Inaugural NBA Cup group game when the first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a special shirt while supplies last
- Wednesday, Nov. 22 — ‘Kids Night’ when the first 5,000 kids in attendance will receive a Trae Young youth jersey
- Monday, Dec. 18 — ‘Kids Night’ when the first 5,000 kids will enjoy a Harry Squishmallow giveaway at entry and while supplies last
- Monday, Jan. 15 — ‘MLK Day Game presented by Chase’
- Wednesday, Jan. 17 — ‘Pride Night’
- Sunday, Jan. 28 — ‘Kids Night’
- Monday, Feb. 5 — ‘Dejounte Murray Bobblehead Night’ when the first 5,000 fans entering the arena will receive a limited Dejounte Murray bobblehead while supplies last
- Friday, Feb. 23 — ‘HBCU Night presented by Chase’
- Sunday, March 10 — ‘Hispanic Heritage Night presented by CareSource’
- Monday, March 25 — ‘Women’s Empowerment Night presented by BMW’
- Wednesday, March 27 — ‘Crowning Courage’ event when the Hawks will partner with Crown Royal to pay tribute to active and retired military personnel
- Wednesday, April 10 — ‘Fan Appreciation Night’ when the Hawks will express their gratitude to their devoted fans for their unwavering support by offering special giveaways throughout the entirety of the game
