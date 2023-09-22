 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

What chances do betting markets give the 2023-24 Hawks, Trae Young?

By Wes Morton
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

2023 NBA Playoffs - Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images

As the new season looks to be just over the horizon, there is a sense that the Atlanta Hawks could surprise some people after a pedestrian 41-41 record in 2022-23. With a coaching change behind them and entering year two of the Trae Young-Dejounte Murray partnership, Atlanta is looking to build upon a strong finish to last season and to vault into the upper echelon of the Eastern Conference this year.

Sadly, at this point in the offseason, all that exists are predictions without the aid of concrete on court evidence. Of course, where there are predictions, there are people willing to put their money on those predictions. And where there is a betting public, there are betting services looking to profit off that confidence.

Which then begs the question: what do those betting services think of the Hawks’ chances at winning the ultimate prize this upcoming summer? Let’s go through a few different services to see and compare:

Sportsline’s NBA Futures odds has the Atlanta Hawks at +7500 to lift the Larry O’Brien Trophy at the end of the postseason. That works out to roughly a 1.3% chance at the 2023-24 NBA championship based on those implied odds.

2023-24 Sportsline NBA Title Odds

NBA Championship 2023-24 TITLE ODDS
NBA Championship 2023-24 TITLE ODDS
Denver Nuggets 450
Boston Celtics 500
Phoenix Suns 650
Milwaukee Bucks 750
Miami Heat 900
Golden State Warriors 1300
Los Angeles Lakers 1300
Philadelphia 76ers 1500
Los Angeles Clippers 1800
Dallas Mavericks 2200
Memphis Grizzlies 2200
Cleveland Cavaliers 2500
Sacramento Kings 3300
New Orleans Pelicans 4000
New York Knicks 5000
Atlanta Hawks 7500
Minnesota Timberwolves 7500
Oklahoma City Thunder 7500

BetMGM, on the other hands, gives Atlanta slightly longer odds at +8000 or around 1.2% implied odds.

2023-24 BetMGM NBA Title Odds

TEAM TITLE ODDS
TEAM TITLE ODDS
Boston Celtics 475
Denver Nuggets 475
Milwaukee Bucks 650
Phoenix Suns 650
Miami Heat 1000
Los Angeles Lakers 1200
Golden State Warriors 1400
Philadelphia 76ers 1600
Los Angeles Clippers 2000
Cleveland Cavaliers 2200
Dallas Mavericks 2200
Memphis Grizzlies 3000
New Orleans Pelicans 5000
New York Knicks 5000
Sacramento Kings 5000
Atlanta Hawks 8000
Minnesota Timberwolves 8000
Oklahoma City Thunder 8000

Fanduel has the Hawks at +7500 to win the 2023-24 NBA Championship, even with Sportsline.

But it’s not just team accomplishments that are up for debate, of course. There is always a fierce battle for the Most Valuable Player award, and the Hawks have a player who is a walking 28-and-10 who could sneak into the conversation with improved team success this season.

Also at Fanduel, Trae Young is listed at +6000 to win MVP in 2023-24 which works out to 1.6% implied odds.

2023-24 Fanduel NBA MVP Odds

NBA Regular Season MVP 2023-24 MVP Odds
NBA Regular Season MVP 2023-24 MVP Odds
Nikola Jokic 430
Giannis Antetokounmpo 500
Luka Doncic 650
Jayson Tatum 800
Joel Embiid 850
Stephen Curry 1600
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 1600
Kevin Durant 1700
Devin Booker 1700
Damian Lillard 2300
Anthony Davis 2900
Donovan Mitchell 3100
Anthony Edwards 3300
DeAaron Fox 4000
Zion Williamson 5000
LeBron James 5000
Jalen Brunson 5000
Trae Young 6000

Next is DraftKings, a popular service for daily bidding as well as season-long stakes. As of Tuesday, October 24th, DraftKings gives Young much better odds at winning the ultimate personal award at +2000 or 4.8% implied odds. In fact, only 10 players have shorter odds than Atlanta’s star player currently.

So, the separate books certainly differ on their opinion of the Hawks and Trae Young. But starting in fewer than two weeks, the players will have ample chance to begin defying those odds in earnest on the hardwood court.

More From Peachtree Hoops

Loading comments...