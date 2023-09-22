What chances do betting markets give the 2023-24 Hawks, Trae Young?

As the new season looks to be just over the horizon, there is a sense that the Atlanta Hawks could surprise some people after a pedestrian 41-41 record in 2022-23. With a coaching change behind them and entering year two of the Trae Young-Dejounte Murray partnership, Atlanta is looking to build upon a strong finish to last season and to vault into the upper echelon of the Eastern Conference this year.

Sadly, at this point in the offseason, all that exists are predictions without the aid of concrete on court evidence. Of course, where there are predictions, there are people willing to put their money on those predictions. And where there is a betting public, there are betting services looking to profit off that confidence.

Which then begs the question: what do those betting services think of the Hawks’ chances at winning the ultimate prize this upcoming summer? Let’s go through a few different services to see and compare:

Sportsline’s NBA Futures odds has the Atlanta Hawks at +7500 to lift the Larry O’Brien Trophy at the end of the postseason. That works out to roughly a 1.3% chance at the 2023-24 NBA championship based on those implied odds.

2023-24 Sportsline NBA Title Odds NBA Championship 2023-24 TITLE ODDS NBA Championship 2023-24 TITLE ODDS Denver Nuggets 450 Boston Celtics 500 Phoenix Suns 650 Milwaukee Bucks 750 Miami Heat 900 Golden State Warriors 1300 Los Angeles Lakers 1300 Philadelphia 76ers 1500 Los Angeles Clippers 1800 Dallas Mavericks 2200 Memphis Grizzlies 2200 Cleveland Cavaliers 2500 Sacramento Kings 3300 New Orleans Pelicans 4000 New York Knicks 5000 Atlanta Hawks 7500 Minnesota Timberwolves 7500 Oklahoma City Thunder 7500

BetMGM, on the other hands, gives Atlanta slightly longer odds at +8000 or around 1.2% implied odds.

2023-24 BetMGM NBA Title Odds TEAM TITLE ODDS TEAM TITLE ODDS Boston Celtics 475 Denver Nuggets 475 Milwaukee Bucks 650 Phoenix Suns 650 Miami Heat 1000 Los Angeles Lakers 1200 Golden State Warriors 1400 Philadelphia 76ers 1600 Los Angeles Clippers 2000 Cleveland Cavaliers 2200 Dallas Mavericks 2200 Memphis Grizzlies 3000 New Orleans Pelicans 5000 New York Knicks 5000 Sacramento Kings 5000 Atlanta Hawks 8000 Minnesota Timberwolves 8000 Oklahoma City Thunder 8000

Fanduel has the Hawks at +7500 to win the 2023-24 NBA Championship, even with Sportsline.

But it’s not just team accomplishments that are up for debate, of course. There is always a fierce battle for the Most Valuable Player award, and the Hawks have a player who is a walking 28-and-10 who could sneak into the conversation with improved team success this season.

Also at Fanduel, Trae Young is listed at +6000 to win MVP in 2023-24 which works out to 1.6% implied odds.

2023-24 Fanduel NBA MVP Odds NBA Regular Season MVP 2023-24 MVP Odds NBA Regular Season MVP 2023-24 MVP Odds Nikola Jokic 430 Giannis Antetokounmpo 500 Luka Doncic 650 Jayson Tatum 800 Joel Embiid 850 Stephen Curry 1600 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 1600 Kevin Durant 1700 Devin Booker 1700 Damian Lillard 2300 Anthony Davis 2900 Donovan Mitchell 3100 Anthony Edwards 3300 DeAaron Fox 4000 Zion Williamson 5000 LeBron James 5000 Jalen Brunson 5000 Trae Young 6000

Next is DraftKings, a popular service for daily bidding as well as season-long stakes. As of Tuesday, October 24th, DraftKings gives Young much better odds at winning the ultimate personal award at +2000 or 4.8% implied odds. In fact, only 10 players have shorter odds than Atlanta’s star player currently.

So, the separate books certainly differ on their opinion of the Hawks and Trae Young. But starting in fewer than two weeks, the players will have ample chance to begin defying those odds in earnest on the hardwood court.