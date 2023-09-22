What chances do betting markets give the 2023-24 Hawks, Trae Young?

As the new season looks to be just over the horizon, there is a sense that the Atlanta Hawks could surprise some people after a pedestrian 41-41 record in 2022-23. With a coaching change behind them and entering year two of the Trae Young-Dejounte Murray partnership, Atlanta is looking to build upon a strong finish to last season and to vault into the upper echelon of the Eastern Conference this year.
Sadly, at this point in the offseason, all that exists are predictions without the aid of concrete on court evidence. Of course, where there are predictions, there are people willing to put their money on those predictions. And where there is a betting public, there are betting services looking to profit off that confidence.
Which then begs the question: what do those betting services think of the Hawks’ chances at winning the ultimate prize this upcoming summer? Let’s go through a few different services to see and compare:
Sportsline’s NBA Futures odds has the Atlanta Hawks at +7500 to lift the Larry O’Brien Trophy at the end of the postseason. That works out to roughly a 1.3% chance at the 2023-24 NBA championship based on those implied odds.
2023-24 Sportsline NBA Title Odds
|NBA Championship 2023-24
|TITLE ODDS
|Denver Nuggets
|450
|Boston Celtics
|500
|Phoenix Suns
|650
|Milwaukee Bucks
|750
|Miami Heat
|900
|Golden State Warriors
|1300
|Los Angeles Lakers
|1300
|Philadelphia 76ers
|1500
|Los Angeles Clippers
|1800
|Dallas Mavericks
|2200
|Memphis Grizzlies
|2200
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|2500
|Sacramento Kings
|3300
|New Orleans Pelicans
|4000
|New York Knicks
|5000
|Atlanta Hawks
|7500
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|7500
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|7500
BetMGM, on the other hands, gives Atlanta slightly longer odds at +8000 or around 1.2% implied odds.
2023-24 BetMGM NBA Title Odds
|TEAM
|TITLE ODDS
|Boston Celtics
|475
|Denver Nuggets
|475
|Milwaukee Bucks
|650
|Phoenix Suns
|650
|Miami Heat
|1000
|Los Angeles Lakers
|1200
|Golden State Warriors
|1400
|Philadelphia 76ers
|1600
|Los Angeles Clippers
|2000
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|2200
|Dallas Mavericks
|2200
|Memphis Grizzlies
|3000
|New Orleans Pelicans
|5000
|New York Knicks
|5000
|Sacramento Kings
|5000
|Atlanta Hawks
|8000
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|8000
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|8000
Fanduel has the Hawks at +7500 to win the 2023-24 NBA Championship, even with Sportsline.
But it’s not just team accomplishments that are up for debate, of course. There is always a fierce battle for the Most Valuable Player award, and the Hawks have a player who is a walking 28-and-10 who could sneak into the conversation with improved team success this season.
Also at Fanduel, Trae Young is listed at +6000 to win MVP in 2023-24 which works out to 1.6% implied odds.
2023-24 Fanduel NBA MVP Odds
|NBA Regular Season MVP 2023-24
|MVP Odds
|Nikola Jokic
|430
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|500
|Luka Doncic
|650
|Jayson Tatum
|800
|Joel Embiid
|850
|Stephen Curry
|1600
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|1600
|Kevin Durant
|1700
|Devin Booker
|1700
|Damian Lillard
|2300
|Anthony Davis
|2900
|Donovan Mitchell
|3100
|Anthony Edwards
|3300
|DeAaron Fox
|4000
|Zion Williamson
|5000
|LeBron James
|5000
|Jalen Brunson
|5000
|Trae Young
|6000
Next is DraftKings, a popular service for daily bidding as well as season-long stakes. As of Tuesday, October 24th, DraftKings gives Young much better odds at winning the ultimate personal award at +2000 or 4.8% implied odds. In fact, only 10 players have shorter odds than Atlanta’s star player currently.
So, the separate books certainly differ on their opinion of the Hawks and Trae Young. But starting in fewer than two weeks, the players will have ample chance to begin defying those odds in earnest on the hardwood court.
