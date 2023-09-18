2023 Atlanta Hawks Preseason: Important dates to remember

It is now mid-September, and thus we are mere weeks from your Atlanta Hawks returning to action for a new season. The 2023-24 season is sure to be a thrilling roller coaster, but first comes preseason and training camp as the team ramps up to full action.

Atlanta welcomes their three draft picks from the 2023 NBA Draft as well as veteran players Patty Mills and Wesley Matthews, among other new faces to the practice facility like a large portion of the coaching and development staff. For the first time since the 2016 Atlanta Hawks preseason, John Collins will not take part in training camp, and so the mantle of longest tenured player has passed to star player Trae Young.

As such, here are the upcoming important dates to keep in mind and set your proverbial watches by:

October 2 — Media Day

October 3 — Training camp begins

October 10 — Exhibition game against Cleveland Cavaliers

October 12 — Exhibition game against Memphis Grizzlies

October 14 — Exhibition game against New Orleans Pelicans (Gateway Arena)

October 16 — Exhibition game at Indiana Pacers

October 20 — Exhibition game at Philadelphia 76ers

October 23 — Roster cut deadline (15 standard contract players limit)

October 24 — NBA regular season begins

October 25 — Atlanta Hawks season opener at Charlotte Hornets

What are you most excited to see from the Hawks this preseason?