Report: Trent Forrest to return on two-way deal

According to a report from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Trent Forrest is re-signing with the Atlanta Hawks on a two-way deal for this upcoming season.

Trent Forrest is a defensive-minded guard/wing who returns to play under head coach Quin Snyder for the fourth season in a row. Forrest began his career with the Utah Jazz as a reserve guard while Snyder was in the final two years of his coaching stint in Salt Lake City from 2020-2022 after going undrafted out of Florida State University.

He signed with the Hawks on a similar two-way contract last preseason prior to Snyder’s arrival midseason, eventually seeing time in 23 games and recording 2.3 points and 1.7 assists in 12 minutes per game with Atlanta. The deal this year will pay Forrest a little under $600,000 for the season should he last the entire season, and this will be the final year of him being eligible for this type of contract barring an unforeseen injury due to his accrued years of NBA service.

Forrest will join Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, Patty Mills, and Kobe Bufkin in the guard ranks on the team for 2023-24. The news also means that Forrest has taken the third and final two-way slot for the Hawks, bringing the total number of signed players to 20 — including Exhibit 10 signees Jarkel Joiner and David Singleton who will join for training camp. Atlanta will have one more spot to offer a deal as teams are unable to exceed 21 signed players by the beginning of preseason.