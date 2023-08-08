Report: Hawks the ‘strongest suitor’ for Pascal Siakam, players and picks package offered

The rumor mill has produced steadily less noise in the weeks since the conclusion of the 2023 NBA Summer League. While there are still outstanding trade requests from All-Star players in Portland and Philadelphia yet to be resolved, the Hawks have also been involved in the trade market trying to bring an All-Star of their own to Atlanta according to reports throughout this summer.

Even after dealing John Collins to the Utah Jazz for ‘financial flexibility’, the Hawks appear not to be finished in looking for upgrades to the squad for next season. Soon after, rumors of being involved in a possible Pascal Siakam sweepstakes emerged. And as a result, it was easy to wonder just how much the Hawks were willing to give up for a player with just one year left on his contract?

We may have a better idea after today, however. Just this morning, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that the Hawks put forth an offer involving De’Andre Hunter, AJ Griffin, and draft compensation in an attempt to land Pascal Siakam:

As for Siakam, the 2019 NBA champion for the Raptors is coming off his best individual season, averaging 24.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game in 2022-23. He has one year left on his contract worth $37.9 million, and in the recent NBA landscape, it’s become increasingly common for a player of his caliber to enter a contract year with clarity on the direction for what’s next — usually, either talks about an extension prior to entering free agency or about a trade elsewhere so the incumbent team receives value before potentially losing him for nothing. This will be Siakam’s eighth NBA season, so he can sign for 30 percent of the salary cap either now via extension or next offseason as a free agent with the Raptors or any other franchise. The Raptors are eligible to sign Siakam to a maximum contract extension of four years and at least $192 million. Thus far, there have been no substantive conversations surrounding an extension, league sources involved in the discussions who are not authorized to speak publicly tell The Athletic. And for Siakam’s part, the two-way stalwart has never requested to be traded, those sources added. Several teams have shown interest in pursuing Siakam via trade over the past three months, but the external market has been tempered a bit due to the fact that it’s been made clear, league sources say, that Siakam would not extend with a team that trades for him. Still, the Atlanta Hawks have been the strongest suitor for Siakam, and talks between them and Toronto were fluid and ongoing as recently as Las Vegas Summer League in July. Atlanta has offered a package centered around De’Andre Hunter, AJ Griffin and draft compensation to Toronto for Siakam, league sources say. But the Raptors are believed to have upped the price on any possible deal at each turn. For now, talks are at a complete pause, and the Hawks are fully prepared to enter the 2023-24 season with their current team, according to league sources. For now, Siakam is a Raptor, and even without an extension, he could very well remain one through the trade deadline.

This is as concrete of reporting as we have heard to date. De’Andre Hunter has often been the key name mentioned in these talks as the Hawks may look at moving off his four-year, $90 million contract extension that kicks in this season. The Hawks also seem willing to part with their 2022 first-round pick AJ Griffin, who had a very encouraging rookie campaign behind efficient shooting from the floor.

Of course, the Raptors rebuffed that offer, and talks are now at a standstill according to Charania’s reporting. Atlanta is also involved in Clint Capela trade rumors that would see him be moved to the Dallas Mavericks, so today’s report is yet another reminder that another big trade could break at any moment this offseason.