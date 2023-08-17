Hawks announce 2023-24 regular season schedule

The Atlanta Hawks, along with the rest of the NBA, released their regular season schedule this afternoon. The In-Season Tournament group play schedule dropped earlier this week, and the Hawks will also have a game in Mexico City against the Orlando Magic — an away game meaning 41 games regular season games for Atlanta in State Farm Arena for the 2023-24 season.

Atlanta will begin the season in Charlotte to take on the Hornets on Wednesday, October 25th at 7 PM EST. The Hawks will also have a traditional home day game on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 15, 2024 — this year against the San Antonio Spurs. Atlanta will conclude its schedule on Sunday, April 14, 2024 in a road game at the Indiana Pacers.

The Atlanta Hawks celebrated the release of the schedule with a promotional video featuring local rapper Killer Mike.

The full schedule can be seen here or in the printable pdf here (Atlanta Hawks 2023-24 Schedule) and below.