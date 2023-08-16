Hawks waive Vit Krejčí after one season

The Hawks made a roster move today, officially waiving wing/forward Vít Krejčí who was on a non-guaranteed contract for the upcoming season.

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks have requested waivers on forward Vít Krejčí, the team announced today.

Krejčí appeared in 29 games with the Hawks during the 2022-23 campaign. He also suited up for the College Park Skyhawks, appearing in three games (all starts), notching 9.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in 33.9 minutes of play (.400 FG%, .333 3FG%).

In two NBA seasons with Atlanta (2022-23) and Oklahoma City (2021-22), the 6-7 forward has seen action in 59 games (eight starts), owning averages of 3.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 14.5 minutes (.407 FG%, .311 3FG%, .833 FT%).

Atlanta acquired Krejčí on September 27, 2022, from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for forward Maurice Harkless and draft considerations.