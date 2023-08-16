Hawks waive Vit Krejčí after one season

The Hawks made a roster move today, officially waiving wing/forward Vít Krejčí who was on a non-guaranteed contract for the upcoming season.
Krejčí appeared in 29 games with the Hawks during the 2022-23 campaign. He also suited up for the College Park Skyhawks, appearing in three games (all starts), notching 9.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in 33.9 minutes of play (.400 FG%, .333 3FG%).
In two NBA seasons with Atlanta (2022-23) and Oklahoma City (2021-22), the 6-7 forward has seen action in 59 games (eight starts), owning averages of 3.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 14.5 minutes (.407 FG%, .311 3FG%, .833 FT%).
Atlanta acquired Krejčí on September 27, 2022, from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for forward Maurice Harkless and draft considerations.
The move leaves 15 fully rostered players and two two-way players for the Hawks as they move into the 2023-24 season.
