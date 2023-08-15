Hawks In-Season Tournament schedule revealed

The schedule for the NBA In-Season Tournament was released today, and Hawks fans now know who their favorite team will play first in November.

Atlanta will kick off pool play in East Group A on the road against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, Nov. 14. The next two Hawks games will be at State Farm Arena, the first home game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Nov. 17, then the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 21. The Hawks conclude pool play on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Nov. 28.

Each team provides a unique challenge for the Hawks, a group that’ll have its first full season under head coach Quin Synder. The 76ers are embroiled in a lot of controversy after James Harden verbally ripped team president Daryl Morey, which could have significant consequences leading into the season.

Detroit is a young team with a lot of talent, led by guards Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey and big men Jalen Duren and James Wiseman.

Indiana is also a young team with an exciting wing in Bennedict Mathurin, and they recently added NBA champion Bruce Brown and the high-flying Obi Toppin to its rotation. That said, Myles Turner has been in John Collins-esque territory as he’s been a topic of trade rumors for some time.

Cleveland is a team on the rise after the addition of Donovan Mitchell and the expected growth of Evan Mobley. It’ll be a battle between two dynamic backcourts as Mitchell and Darius Garland will go toe-to-toe against Trae Young and Dejounte Murray.

For the full breakdown of how the in-season tournament will work, click here.