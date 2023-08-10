Atlanta Hawks announce 2023-24 preseason schedule

In the ramp up the next regular season, the Atlanta Hawks today have announced their full schedule for the 2023-24 preseason, which will comprise five games in four different arenas.

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks today announced the team’s five-game 2023 preseason schedule, featuring a previously-announced home game at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park vs. New Orleans, home contests at State Farm Arena against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies, and two road games at Indiana and Philadelphia. Gateway Center Arena @ College Park is the home of the Hawks’ NBA G League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks. Atlanta begins exhibition play on Tuesday, October 10 vs. Cleveland and Thursday, October 12 vs. Memphis, both at 7:30 pm at State Farm Arena. On Saturday, October 14, the Hawks head to the Southside to host the Pelicans (3:30 pm) at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park. The preseason wraps up with road contests at Indiana on Monday, October 16 (7 pm) and Philadelphia on Friday, October 20 (7 pm). The first three preseason games will be available on Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports+, The Bally Sports app, and BallySports.com with play-by-play announcer Bob Rathbun and analyst Dominique Wilkins. The games on Oct. 10, Oct. 12, and Oct. 16 will be broadcast on the Hawks’ radio flagship, Sports Radio 92-9 The Game and the Hawks Radio Network, with Voice of the Hawks Steve Holman and pregame, halftime, and postgame host Mike Conti. Fans will be able to access a special ticket offer to the Oct. 14 preseason game located at the state-of-the-art 2,800-seat basketball arena in Metro Atlanta’s Southside. The offer includes a ticket to the game plus a ticket to a future College Park Skyhawks game for free. Fans can select the Skyhawks game at a later date.

One game was previously announced to be played at the Gateway Center in College Park, Georgia, as mentioned above, which is home to both the Atlanta Dream and the Hawks’ G League affiliate the College Park Skyhawks. This game will see the Hawks host the New Orleans Pelicans in the smaller capacity venue for the first time.