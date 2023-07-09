Hawks grab first Summer League win against Nuggets, 98-93

The Summer League Hawks were in action to take on the Denver Nuggets on Sunday evening. After getting the first game jitters out against the Sacramento Kings on Friday, the Hawks pulled away with a 98-93 win.

In Friday's game, the Hawks ended the game with 47 attempts from three, and they made sure to continue that trend to start this game. Most of them didn’t fall, but rising favorite Mouhamed Gueye knocked down back-to-back threes, showing his range from deep.

Back-to-back 3s for Mo Gueye pic.twitter.com/45WRBpHnfo — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) July 10, 2023

Gueye continued his strong play throughout the quarter, cutting to the rim and getting the and-1 to go. He finished with nine points in the quarter.

Mo:



-Grabs the board

-Brings the ball up

-Cuts to the rim

-Finishes and-1 pic.twitter.com/oFRJ8i9rYB — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) July 10, 2023

The Nuggets were much more efficient than the Hawks in the quarter, getting open shots and knocking down 62% of their threes. Going into the second, the Hawks trailed the Nuggets 27-25.

Vit Krejci was solid in the first half, handling the ball on numerous possessions and being a playmaker for the Hawks. He was also able to make some plays for himself, using his shiftiness to get into the lane for a pair of layups.

Vit bringing the Euro to Vegas!! pic.twitter.com/uSP8jFjHTl — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) July 10, 2023

Tyrese Martin and Kobe Bufkin came alive for the Hawks from three late in the second quarter, after both struggled in Friday’s game. The Hawks finished the first half on a 13-2 run, and Martin knocked down a mid-range jumper late to give the team a 49-41 lead going into halftime.

The Bufkin show continued at the beginning of the second half, as he knocked down two threes to give the Hawks a 58-47 lead. The second unit kept the Hawks afloat in the third quarter, finding the open man, hitting shots, and playing good defense.

Kobe having a big 3rd quarter ♨️ pic.twitter.com/TIYVZd3R41 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) July 10, 2023

Going into the fourth quarter, the Hawks led the Nuggets 71-60. Seth Lundy, another one of Hawks second-round draft picks of 2023, knocked down a pair of threes in the fourth quarter to extend their lead after the Nuggets began to battle back into the game.

Lundy’s threes opened up the floodgates for the rest of the team, and Vit Krejci and Brady Manek hit two threes to give the Hawks their biggest lead of the game.

The Hawks didn't look back from there and took their first win of the Summer League. Martin finished with 21 points, Bufkin finished with 17 points, and Gueye and Manek finished with 10 points each.

The Hawks will be in action again on Wednesday at 4 PM EST against the Minnesota Timberwolves.