2023 Summer League: Hawks vs. Nuggets preview, notes, TV, streaming and more

Atlanta faces off against the Denver Nuggets in the second game of their Las Vegas Summer League campaign. Offense was hard to come by two days ago in an 80-76 loss, but this will be a fresh chance to rebound and pick up their first win in the desert of Nevada.

Three Players to Watch — Atlanta

Kobe Bufkin: Bufkin struggled a bit on both sides of the ball last time out, committing eight fouls and turning the ball over eight times against the Kings. Still, these are valuable reps to get the young guard on the ball and work through mistakes. Look for him to bounce back tonight.

Brady Manek: The man with the scraggy beard led the Hawks in scoring against Sacramento on Friday, with 17 points on five made threes in just 18 minutes of play. He can flat out shoot the ball, and the Hawks may reward him with more minutes to better stretch the floor.

Mfiondu Kabengele: This big man also flashed his range in the same, going 3-for-3 from behind the arc. He’ll be counted on to protect the rim a bit more — no blocks last time out — and assert himself on the boards — five rebounds in 22 minutes — going forward.

Three Players to Watch — Denver

Collin Gillespie: The Nuggets’ senior squad will have some opportunity for minutes at guard with the departure of Bruce Brown and the probable departure of Ish Smith. Gillespie is a smooth ball handler with championship pedigree in his five-year career at Villanova, so a strong stint in Sin City could be a key launching point.

Peyton Watson: Watson may also have a chance in his second season to step into a suddenly thin Nuggets team. He’s a wing with a good ability to handle and create, and he poured in 23 points on just 12 shots in Denver’s first Summer League matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Julian Strawther: The 29th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, this guy can absolutely light it up from deep. As a wing with good quickness, the Hawks have to make sure not to lose Strawther moving around off ball screens or else he’ll build upon his 15-point debut two days ago.

When and Where

Location: Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV

Start Time: Approx. 9:30 PM ET / 6:30 PM PT

TV: NBA TV

Streaming: WatchESPN / ESPN app