Game thread: Hawks vs. Kings, 2023 Las Vegas Summer League

After 71 days since the lights went out on the season after Game 6 of the first round of the playoffs, the Atlanta Hawks are back in action. The Summer League team will tip off their five-game slate in Las Vegas with a matchup against the Sacramento Kings. Reigning Summer League MVP Keegan Murray traveled with the team but is choosing to not play.

This will be the first we get to see draftees Kobe Bufkin, Mouhamed Gueye, and Seth Lundy among others in organized basketball. Join in the comments below as we follow the action.