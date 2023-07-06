Kobe Bufkin signs 4-year rookie contract, Seth Lundy agrees to two-way contract

While there was a bigger contract agreement today, the Atlanta Hawks also came to terms with no. 46 overall draft pick Seth Lundy on a two-way contract.

The Atlanta Hawks and No. 46 overall pick Seth Lundy have agreed to a two-way contract, league sources told @hoopshype. Lundy shot 40 percent on 6.4 attempts on 3-pointers during his senior season at Penn State. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 6, 2023

This marks the second two-way contract handed out by the team, after Miles Norris inked one earlier. With a change in league rules, Atlanta will have one more two-way contract available to them for the 2023-24 season.

As a formality, 15th overall pick Kobe Bufkin also signed his rookie deal this past Monday.

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks have signed rookie guard Kobe Bufkin, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Bufkin appeared in 61 games (33 starts) throughout his two-year career at University of Michigan, averaging 9.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 23.3 minutes (.463 FG%, .325 3FG%, .833 FT%). Named to the 2023 All-Big Ten Third Team (media), the 6-4 guard saw action in 33 games (all starts) during his sophomore season, tallying 14.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.3 steals in 34.0 minutes of action (.482 FG%, .355 3FG%, .849 FT%). Bufkin netted 10-or-more points in 24 of his 33 games played during the 2022-23 campaign, including seven outings with at least 20 points. In a 68-51 win at Northwestern on Feb. 2, 2023, he notched a near triple-double, recording a career-high 12 rebounds and a career-high eight assists, to go along with 15 points, two steals, and 1 block in 38 minutes. The Grand Rapids, Michigan native helped lead the Wolverines to back-to-back postseason appearances, reaching the Sweet 16 in the 2022 NCAA Tournament and the second round of the 2023 NIT. A four-star recruit out of Grand Rapids Christian High School, Bufkin was named a 2021 McDonald’s All-American.

With a predetermined slot value based on his being drafted 15th overall, there was no real doubt that the deal would get done, but it remains reassuring for fans that there were no hiccups in the process.

Bufkin and Lundy are set to appear for the Hawks in Las Vegas with the Summer League team alongside fellow draftee Mouhamed Gueye.