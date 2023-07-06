Dejounte Murray agrees to 4-year extension worth up to $120 million

Around this time last year, Atlanta put together a package centered around two unprotected picks and a pick swap to trade with the San Antonio Spurs for Dejounte Murray. After averaging 20 points and six assists per game in his first season in a Hawks uniform, Murray is cashing in on a deal to keep him locked in until 2028 via The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Atlanta Hawks All-Star Dejounte Murray and CEO of Klutch Sports Rich Paul are finalizing a four-year, $120 million veteran maximum extension with the franchise, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Deal includes a player option. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 6, 2023

There are various incentives baked into his contract that can lift his pay from around $111.1 million to roughly $120.5 million in total money from 2024-25 to 2027-28, so the final number can’t quite be nailed down just yet. But with a maximum value of just around $30 million annually, it seems as though Murray prioritized locking in future years in a location he desires over hitting free agency next summer.

The new Collective Bargaining Agreement allows for teams to offer extensions with the first year’s salary starting at 140% of the prior year — in this case 2023-24 — assuming it doesn’t exceed a player’s maximum allowed amount. With Dejounte Murray slated to earn just over $17.7 million next season in base salary — well under his maximum salary based on years of service — the limiting factor was that 140% figure.

This move has enormous implications for the Hawks, as this deal looks like a steal at first glance. The extension will both avoid going into unrestricted free agency with a prized player as well as provide financial flexibility in the years ahead to build the team around the guard tandem of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray.

There were some growing pains while on the court together in the first half of last season, but the team managed a playoff appearance and a competitive first round series behind a couple of strong performances from the backcourt down the stretch of the season. The news today means the duo with have ample opportunity to continue to grow together as they lead the Hawks forward.