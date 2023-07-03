Hawks announce 2023 Las Vegas Summer League team roster

As we turn the page to the 2023-24 NBA season, the Hawks are ready to showcase their newest draft picks and other NBA hopefuls in the first competitive basketball events of the yearly cycle.

New lead assistant Antonio Lang will take the reins as the head coach for the Atlanta Hawks in the 2023 Las Vegas Summer League, and he’ll bring along with him 15 players looking to make a first — or even second or third — impression.

The Hawks have an official roster for Vegas Summer League.



- AJ Griffin is included



- Jalen Johnson is *not* playing



- Kobe Bufkin, Mouhamed Gueye, Seth Lundy, and Miles Norris are included



- Tyrese Martin, Vit Krejci are playing



- Antonio Lang is head coach



Full roster: pic.twitter.com/PW5OudsvU2 — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) July 3, 2023

Last year’s no. 16 overall pick AJ Griffin will lead the charge for the Hawks as will the three draftees from this year’s proceedings. Vit Krejci and Tyrese Martin will take part as well, as there is a decision on whether to keep them into the regular season — with an unguaranteed salary and a team option respectively for 2023-24.

Miles Norris, Jarkel Joiner, and David Singleton were previously announced as signing with Atlanta. Also of note, joining them will be big man Mfiondu Kabengele, who has split time between the Clippers, Cavaliers, Celtics, and various G League squads since being drafting in the first round back in 2019.

The Hawks will play five games in the desert of Nevada, with four of them already scheduled. The Hawks’ first game will tip off at 10:30 PM ET against the Sacramento Kings on July 7.