Report: Hawks to bring on Ronald Nored as assistant coach

According to the Twitter/X account of sports agency Priority Sports, the Atlanta Hawks are hiring Ronald Nored to fill an as of yet unnamed position on their coaching staff.

Nored was a four-year player at Butler University, starting 125 of 143 career games at point guard for the Bulldogs from 2009-2012. While his career averages of 5.8 points and 3.5 assists per game are modest, he was named the Horizon League Defensive Player of the Year twice during his tenure despite standing in at just 6-feet even.

Arguably his biggest claim to fame was playing alongside Gordon Hayward and former Hawk Shelvin Mack during a timespan in which Butler reached two Division I men’s basketball final games in unlikely Cinderella runs. The Bulldogs came within a minute of knocking off the Duke Blue Devils in the 2010 edition, and — even after the departure of Hayward to the NBA that offseason — reached the championship game against in 2011, where they fell to the University of Connecticut Huskies.

Nored went into coaching immediately after his college career, starting with an opportunity at the high school level at the age of just 22. He gained coaching experience at various stops in college, in the G League, and in six seasons in the NBA with the Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets, and Indiana Pacers in the following years.

The move adds another person to Quin Snyder’s staff in the lead up to his first full season as head coach.