Atlanta Hawks will take on Orlando Magic in Mexico City

The Atlanta Hawks announced today that they will face the Orlando Magic in a regular season matchup in Mexico.

Hawks are flying to Mexico.

In partnership with Zignia, the NBA announced that Atlanta will take on the Orlando Magic on Thursday, Nov. 9, in Mexico City.

Atlanta will be making its first appearance in Mexico, while Orlando, led by reigning Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero, will play its fourth game.

“We’re excited to welcome the Hawks and Magic to Mexico City next season and give our passionate fans the opportunity to see some of the brightest young stars in the game,” NBA Mexico VP and Managing Director Raul Zarraga said in a press release. “There is so much momentum around basketball in Mexico, and this game and the surrounding events will serve as the ultimate celebration of the NBA for fans across the country and throughout Latin America.”

Hawks and State Farm Arena CEO Steve Koonin is also excited about the event, saying, “It is always a privilege to showcase our team, the city of Atlanta, and the NBA in the Global Games. We had an incredible time last year starting the season in the first NBA Abu Dhabi Games, and we are excited to connect with the fans in Mexico City and experience the wonderful culture there.”

The NBA Mexico City Game 2023 will air live in Mexico on ESPN, Star+, TUDN, and NBA League Pass, the league’s premium live game subscription service available on the NBA App, reaching fans in more than 200 countries and territories on television, digital media and social media.

Tickets for the game will go on sale beginning in the middle of August. NBA ID members interested in attending The NBA Mexico City Game 2023 can register their interest in tickets and receive access to an exclusive ticket pre-sale that will take place Monday, Aug. 14 – Tuesday, Aug. 15 by visiting www.nbaenmexico.nbaid.mx.

Tickets for the game will go on sale to Banco Azteca card holders from Wednesday, Aug. 16 – Friday, Aug. 18, and to the public on Saturday, Aug. 19. Special ticket packages offering premium access, VIP experiences, hospitality, and local hotel accommodations are available for purchase at https://nbaexperiences.com/nba-mexico-city-game-2023.