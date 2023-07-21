Report: Hawks ink veteran Wesley Matthews to a one-year deal

In the same morning that they waived Tyrese Martin, the Atlanta Hawks have made yet another roster move. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN first reported that the Hawks have signed Wesley Matthews to a one-year deal.

Free agent G Wesley Matthews has agreed on a one-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks, sources tell ESPN. Matthews, 36, joins the Hawks after two seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 21, 2023

Matthews is a 14-year veteran of the NBA who spent the last two seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks. A career 38% shooter from three known for his tough man defense, he fits the mold as a low usage, 3-and-D wing to fit around Atlanta’s two star guards.

The deal will most likely be a veteran minimum deal, which will see him earn around $3.1 million for his services this season. The Hawks will only pay around $2.0 million of that salary — the veteran minimum contract for a player with two years of NBA service — with the NBA responsible for the difference.