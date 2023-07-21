Report: Tyrese Martin waived after one season with Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks had a deadline date of today to decide whether to keep Tyrese Martin and see his salary guaranteed for the upcoming season or turn down his just over $1.7 million team option. We got clarity in that situation today, with a report from Grant Afseth later confirmed by Brad Rowland of the Locked on Hawks podcast.

The Hawks will waive Tyrese Martin today, per league source.



Today was the deadline to guarantee his contract for ~$1.7 million.



I believe @GrantAfseth had the Martin news first. https://t.co/f0W4mzB8ev — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) July 21, 2023

Martin spent the last season with the Hawks on a rookie minimum deal after being drafted 51st overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. He spent the majority of his court time last year with the G League affiliate College Park Skyhawks. In Atlanta, Martin only saw time in 16 games, managing only 1.3 points and 0.8 rebounds in largely garbage time action. The move comes almost simultaneously with the Hawks signing Wesley Matthews, bringing the number of guaranteed rostered players back to 15.