2023 Summer League: Hawks vs. Mavericks preview, notes, TV, streaming and more

Tonight will be the final game in the 2023 Las Vegas Summer League for a pair of franchises that have been linked together over recent seasons. Dallas and Atlanta have both had strong tilts in Las Vegas so far, both sporting an identical 3-1 record. The Mavericks appear to have shut down star sophomore Jaden Hardy — just as Atlanta has done with AJ Griffin. This game will most likely feature the players that have yet to see a lot of run throughout this process.

Three Players to Watch — Atlanta

Vit Krejci: The Czech international hasn’t looked for his shot a ton, preferring to break the defense down off the dribble and whip passes with either hand to shooters around the arc. We may even see some point-Krejci minutes, as he continues his march toward leading the Summer League Hawks in assists and assists per game.

Tyrese Martin: Like Krejci, this may be the final time we see Martin in a Hawks uniform. Martin is on the verge of leading the Hawks in scoring for the second straight Summer League campaign. As it stands, if the Hawks were to keep both wings, they would have 16 rostered players not counting those on two-way contracts.

Seth Lundy: Lundy’s confidence as a contested three-point shooter has been a welcome sight to behold. He has been fearless when looking for his shot from the outside, and may have even play his way into a stronger role going into training camp.

Three Players to Watch — Dallas

Olivier-Maxence Prosper: The rise of ‘O-Max’ in recent months has been rather meteoric. He has maintained his upward trend with a strong showing this summer, using his 6-foot-8 frame to cut, screen, and create good looks at the rim with his movement. With the three-point shot coming around — and his versatile defense already on display — Prosper looks like he’ll be a high-level ‘3-and-D’ player in the very near future.

Dereck Lively II: This long center went in the lottery this past NBA Draft. While still very raw, he has shown some of the paint protection that he made his calling card at Duke by leading the Summer Mavs in blocks and rebounds.

Mike Miles Jr.: Miles was recently signed to a two-way contract with the Mavericks after a career at nearby Texas Christian University (TCU). He’s a strongly built 6-foot-2 point guard with a quick first step and a quick trigger shot.

When and Where

Location: Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV

Start Time: Approx. 9:30 PM ET / 6:30 PM PT

TV: NBA TV

Streaming: WatchESPN / ESPN app