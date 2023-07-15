 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Hawks to face Mavericks late Sunday in Las Vegas Summer League finale

By Wes Morton
Dallas Mavericks v Atlanta Hawks Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Hawks finally learned the fate of their fifth and final game in Las Vegas this summer. After failing to qualify for the Summer League playoffs, the 3-1 Atlanta Hawks will face the 3-1 Dallas Mavericks late on Sunday, the NBA announced.

In case the above embedded tweet goes kaput in the near future, that game will take place at 9:30 PM ET / 6:30 PM PT and can be seen on NBA TV. This will be one last opportunity to impress for players looking to earn a training camp invite, or in the case of Tyrese Martin and Vit Krejci, have their salary fully guaranteed for 2023-24.

