Hawks to face Mavericks late Sunday in Las Vegas Summer League finale

The Hawks finally learned the fate of their fifth and final game in Las Vegas this summer. After failing to qualify for the Summer League playoffs, the 3-1 Atlanta Hawks will face the 3-1 Dallas Mavericks late on Sunday, the NBA announced.

The schedule for the NBA 2K24 Summer League on Sunday, July 16th, including the Semi-Finals matchups, has been announced.



Check out the full slate below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/hbSDNjJ1m5 — NBA Summer League (@NBASummerLeague) July 15, 2023

In case the above embedded tweet goes kaput in the near future, that game will take place at 9:30 PM ET / 6:30 PM PT and can be seen on NBA TV. This will be one last opportunity to impress for players looking to earn a training camp invite, or in the case of Tyrese Martin and Vit Krejci, have their salary fully guaranteed for 2023-24.