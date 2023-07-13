2023 Summer League: Hawks vs. 76ers preview, notes, TV, streaming and more

Atlanta comes into this battle at 2-1 with an outside chance at making the Summer League Playoffs if all goes well in this game and other results turn in their favor. But as the second game of a back-to-back against a rested 76ers squad, winning won’t be an easy task this afternoon.

Three Players to Watch — Atlanta

Kobe Bufkin: Bufkin is continuing to fight through an unsteady at best Summer League campaign. Although he has displayed some aptitude and growth defensively, he’s coming off a 3-for-13 shooting performance with just one assist and five turnovers against the Timberwolves. There’s no need to worry long term, of course, but a better performance today would do wonders for his confidence.

Tyrese Martin: The second year wing had a blistering 25-point tally on just 15 shots yesterday. In the words of everyone’s favorite color commentator, the Hawks should merely continue to “feed him and fan him.”

Mfiondu Kabengele: The big man had a strong performance down low against Minnesota, sniffing out most attempts in the paint and registering two blocks. He’s shown the ability to use his strength to his advantage and carve out space when needed.

Three Players to Watch — Denver

Ricky Council IV: Council is a wing with an all-around game that features his stiff defense. Look for him to have an impact in on ball situations containing the ball and creating deflections and steals. But he’s no slouch on the other side, with the handle and athleticism to attack off the dribble and finish in the paint.

Terquavion Smith: This skinny shooting guard from NC State can fill it up from deep. He averaged 18 points per game last season in college including 35% from three. Once he gets in a rhythm, he can pour in the points with his slick handle and self-creation.

Filip Petrusev: The Serbian big man combines mobility with skilled moves in the post. Petrusev was actually drafted back in 2021 late in the second round, but he remained overseas playing for Anadolu Efes in 2021-22 and then Red Star Belgrade in 2022-23. There’s even growing momentum that he’ll remain in the NBA with the 76ers with a strong Summer League.

When and Where

Location: Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV

Start Time: Approx. 3:30 PM ET / 12:30 PM PT

TV: NBA TV

Streaming: WatchESPN / ESPN app